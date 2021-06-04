Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

