Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $127.72 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

