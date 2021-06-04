Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $279.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

