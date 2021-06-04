Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 104,684 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $41.22 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.