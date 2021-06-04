Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 2,735 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $123.33. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $122.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

