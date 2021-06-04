Covenant Partners LLC Buys 2,197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.95. 46,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,289. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.