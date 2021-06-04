Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

