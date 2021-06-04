Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $615.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

