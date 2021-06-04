Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.99. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

