Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

