CRDT (CRDT) Market Cap Tops $60,750.38

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One CRDT coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a total market cap of $60,750.38 and approximately $1.05 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.01015294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.65 or 0.10133042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051774 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

