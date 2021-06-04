Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

