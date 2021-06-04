Credits Price Tops $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $760,368.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

