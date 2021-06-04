Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

