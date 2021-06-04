Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.86

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 1784088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.98.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.8086011 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

