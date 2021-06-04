Critical Analysis: Agora (API) and Its Rivals

Agora (NASDAQ: API) is one of 316 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Agora to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agora and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $133.56 million -$3.12 million -14.50 Agora Competitors $1.91 billion $321.97 million 54.54

Agora’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -15.04% -2.90% -2.71% Agora Competitors -39.45% -61.06% -3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agora and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 6 0 2.86 Agora Competitors 2151 11283 21090 606 2.57

Agora presently has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than its competitors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

