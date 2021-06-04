Critical Contrast: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Waitr alerts:

This table compares Waitr and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43% Cielo 5.07% 4.37% 0.66%

Waitr has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waitr and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Waitr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Cielo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Cielo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 1.10 $15.84 million $0.15 13.40 Cielo $2.17 billion 1.01 $95.11 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Summary

Waitr beats Cielo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.