Critical Survey: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 21.17% 9.02% 0.87% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 22.46% 10.52% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $66.93 million 2.93 $8.33 million N/A N/A Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.29 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and import/export financing services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates seven offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northampton, and Lehigh counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

