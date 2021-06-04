CROAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $224,713.53 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $224,713.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,482,759 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

