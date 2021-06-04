Crowny Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Crowny has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $47,575.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00321792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00242999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.06 or 0.01118431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,721.88 or 1.00196884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

