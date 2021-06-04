Crypto Sports Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $790.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $622,968.23 and approximately $790.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

