Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $4.50 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $102.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00078170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00990859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.84 or 0.09783185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00051651 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

