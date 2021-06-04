CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,467.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 7% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $530,187.58 and $1,467.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $69.61 or 0.00189046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.01134289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.13 or 0.99849709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

