Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CGEM traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

