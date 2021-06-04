Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $31.49. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 22,962 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

