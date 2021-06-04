Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $31.49. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 22,962 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39.
About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
