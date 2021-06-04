CUMROCKET Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.84 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 94.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. CUMROCKET has a market cap of $105.05 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUMROCKET has traded 110.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00068675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00298267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00234488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.65 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,491.30 or 1.00244043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CUMROCKET

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUMROCKET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUMROCKET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUMROCKET using one of the exchanges listed above.

