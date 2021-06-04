CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post $199.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.26 million. CURO Group posted sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $835.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $875.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $960.57 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CURO Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CURO Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

