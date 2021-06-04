Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.