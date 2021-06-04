CustomContractNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $134,351.65 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $134,351.65 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.00489043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.