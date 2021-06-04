Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 6,615 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 156.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,020. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

