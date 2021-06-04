Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 45,135 RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,135 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.55% of RGC Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RGC Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in RGC Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.49. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

