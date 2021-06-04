Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 1,609,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,568,109. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

