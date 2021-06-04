Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.10% of Balchem worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $134.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

