Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.31. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.17.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

