Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 17,483 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. 13,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

