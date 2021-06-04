Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 33,825 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MP Materials worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 61,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,175. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

