CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $16,605.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00304250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00249335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.01171461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,222.08 or 1.00214430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.