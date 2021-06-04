Cyclone Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $11.51 million and $1.18 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $931.54 or 0.02478052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,355 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

