Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Stock Price Up 1%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

