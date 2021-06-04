CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 1.7%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 32,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 132,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CynergisTek Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

