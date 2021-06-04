CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Trading Up 1.7%

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s share price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 32,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 132,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.26.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
CynergisTek Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.
