CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CyrusOne worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

