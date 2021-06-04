Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 647,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

