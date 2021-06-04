Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 256.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,794 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.51% of Cytokinetics worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,706 shares of company stock worth $3,040,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Shares of CYTK opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

