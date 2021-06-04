Dai Market Cap Achieves $4.79 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $502.68 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.01007477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.57 or 0.10067601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00094615 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,784,810,174 coins and its circulating supply is 4,784,809,685 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

