Dale Chappell Sells 127,084 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 885,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,617. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -2.40.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $19,100,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
