Dale Chappell Sells 127,084 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 885,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,617. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -2.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at $19,100,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

