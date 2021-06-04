Dash (DASH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $581.69 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $581.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for $196.55 or 0.00520814 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.01466887 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,166,903 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

