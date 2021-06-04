Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $76,487.90 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

