Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $103,727.65 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $103,727.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

DDOG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.21 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

