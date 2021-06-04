Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Cap of $733,915.12

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $733,915.12 and approximately $163,051.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00121112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002439 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00892650 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,275,774 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.