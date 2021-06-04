Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.28

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.